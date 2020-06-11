This meeting will be held virtually with no in person component. Instructions on how to view this webinar will be sent to registrants prior to the meeting. This meeting will not be recorded.





﻿Speakers:

Ulrika Dellrud, CIPP/E, CIPM, Global Chief Privacy Officer, PayU / Women Leading Privacy Advisory Board

Carolina Foglia, Legal Officer, European Data Protection Board (EDPB)

Anna Pateraki, CIPP/E, Senior Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Gal Ringel, CEO, SayMine





Topic:

GDPR Data Subject Rights: Handling requests submitted through third party platforms on behalf of individuals





Language:

This presentation will be in English.





Time:

15h30 - 17h00 CEST

Log-in begins at 15h30 with the meeting starting at 16h00.





Eligible CPE Credits:

CIPP/A, CIPP/C, CIPP/E, CIPP/US, CIPM, and CIPT.

1.0 CPE

If you have certification questions, please read our cpe policy or e-mail cpe@iapp.org. Credit will be awarded two weeks after date of event.





Share this #KnowledgeNet!